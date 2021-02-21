Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Slimy Spill Spreads, Smothering Sandy Shores, Smearing Small State’s Seaside
Mideast Daily News
oil spill
Israel
Mediterranean coast
environmental disaster

Slimy Spill Spreads, Smothering Sandy Shores, Smearing Small State’s Seaside

Uri Cohen
02/21/2021

Israel is still reeling from one of the worst environmental disasters ever to hit its shores, as the nation’s entire Mediterranean coastline over the weekend was covered by black tar, a result of a massive oil spill estimated in the hundreds of tons. Hundreds of marine animals, including sea turtles, crabs, fish and whales, are thought to have perished in the disastrous spill, the culprit of which is still being searched for by local and international authorities. On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers spread out along the 160-km shoreline, cleaning the endless amounts of tar from rocks, sand and helpless wildlife. Several volunteers were subsequently hospitalized for inhaling oil fumes, leading authorities to call on people not to arrive at the beach to help. Experts believe the full extent of the damage will only be made clear later this week as the weather calms, and expect the recovery efforts to take at least several months.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.