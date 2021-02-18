Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Snow in Jerusalem a Welcome Relief to the COVID-19 Lockdown
Snow falls at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City late on Feb. 17, 2021. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
snow
Jerusalem

Snow in Jerusalem a Welcome Relief to the COVID-19 Lockdown

Michael Friedson
02/18/2021

Jerusalem’s schoolchildren had the rare treat of playing in the snow on Wednesday evening, but were denied an old-fashioned, American-style “snow day.” Despite several inches of accumulation, Mayor Moshe Leon kept the capital’s schools open, even though the business community seized the opportunity to shutter offices and shops in the name of inclement weather. It was the first snowfall of note since 2015. Having received ample warning of impending snow, city officials were as prepared as possible given the lack of experience commensurate with the rareness of snowfalls. Some 200 tractors and other vehicles were outfitted with snow plows and deployed to keep the main roads open. In the north of the country, the water level of the Sea of Galilee, Israel’s primary reservoir, rose three inches overnight.

