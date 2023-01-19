Donate
Soccer Fan Stampede Outside Stadium in Iraq Leaves 1 Dead, Dozens Injured
People walk in front of a building bearing flags of Arab nations on its facacde, in the Al-Ashar district of Iraq's southern city of Basra on January 5, 2023, ahead of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup football championship. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
01/19/2023

At least one person was killed and dozens injured in a stampede outside of a soccer stadium in the southern Iraq city of Basra. The stampede on Thursday morning came hours before the start of the final match between Iraq and Oman in the Arabian Gulf Cup, the first international soccer match held in the country in over 40 years. Thousands of people who had not been able to purchase tickets to the match gathered outside of the stadium many hours before the 7 p.m. start time hoping be able to see the match. Some of the 60 people who were injured in the stampede at  Basra International Stadium are in critical condition are in critical condition, according to reports.

