It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Soccer Star Ronaldo Signs To Play With Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr in Record Contract
Cristiano Ronaldo, in red, playing for Portugal against Croatia, June 10, 2013. (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Cristiano Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
World Cup
contract
Soccer

Soccer Star Ronaldo Signs To Play With Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr in Record Contract

The Media Line Staff
01/01/2023

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has signed to play with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr soccer club in a deal reported to be worth more than $214 million per year. The contract is reported to last until 2025. Earlier this year, Ronaldo, 37, rejected a larger offer from another Saudi team, saying he was happy at Manchester United. But Ronaldo, who is the captain of Portugal’s national team, has been a free agent since he left Manchester United in November. The reported new offer, along with incentives through advertising, makes Ronaldo the highest-paid athlete on the planet. Saudi Arabia has invested millions in its national football league and is working to attract stars from around the world to play soccer in the kingdom. Al Nassr has won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, the last in 2019. Meanwhile, Qatar coach Felix Sanchez left his job yesterday after he and the country’s national team announced that they mutually agreed not to renew his contract. The World Cup hosts lost all of their group games at the international tournament, having lost to Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands and scoring just one goal.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.