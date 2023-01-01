Soccer Star Ronaldo Signs To Play With Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr in Record Contract

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has signed to play with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr soccer club in a deal reported to be worth more than $214 million per year. The contract is reported to last until 2025. Earlier this year, Ronaldo, 37, rejected a larger offer from another Saudi team, saying he was happy at Manchester United. But Ronaldo, who is the captain of Portugal’s national team, has been a free agent since he left Manchester United in November. The reported new offer, along with incentives through advertising, makes Ronaldo the highest-paid athlete on the planet. Saudi Arabia has invested millions in its national football league and is working to attract stars from around the world to play soccer in the kingdom. Al Nassr has won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, the last in 2019. Meanwhile, Qatar coach Felix Sanchez left his job yesterday after he and the country’s national team announced that they mutually agreed not to renew his contract. The World Cup hosts lost all of their group games at the international tournament, having lost to Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands and scoring just one goal.