Somalia Officially Joins East African Community, Expanding Regional Bloc

Somalia on Friday officially joined the East African Community (EAC), expanding the regional bloc to eight members. The endorsement of Somalia’s decadelong application came during the 23rd Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State in Arusha, Tanzania.

Somalia’s inclusion into the EAC sees it joining the ranks of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his elation at this historic moment. “I am overjoyed beyond expression as today we have opened a new chapter as a new member of the EAC,” he stated.

Mohamud extended his gratitude to the EAC heads of state for trusting Somalia and approving its application, emphasizing a collaborative approach toward regional prosperity. “Let’s work together for the prosperity of the regional bloc and the world in general,” he urged.

EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki highlighted the significant benefits of Somalia’s entry. It is expected to enhance the EAC’s geographical scope, multilateral and fiscal standing, and exploit Somalia’s blue economy resources, like fisheries, thus boosting the regional economy.

The summit also saw a leadership transition, with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye handing over the EAC chairmanship to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.