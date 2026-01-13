Somaliland’s New Moment: Recognition, Risk, and the Red Sea

Giorgia Valente reports from Somaliland on a rare diplomatic shockwave: Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland, announced December 26, 2025, has landed like a stamp of legitimacy in Hargeisa—and like a provocation in Mogadishu, Ankara, and the African Union.

The decision made Israel the first UN member state to recognize Somaliland, a self-governing territory that declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has run its own elections, security forces, and currency ever since. Israel followed recognition with a visit by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to Hargeisa, signaling that this was meant to be a working relationship, not a symbolic headline.

The backlash was immediate. Somalia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the visit as “a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” warning that engagement “without prior consent” is “illegal and without legitimacy.” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called Israel’s move “unlawful actions” that “amounts to an explicit intervention in Somalia’s internal affairs.” The African Union’s Peace and Security Council demanded reversal and labeled Somaliland the “so-called Republic of Somaliland.”

On the ground, Somalilanders sounded both triumphant and wary. In Hargeisa, Hassan Abdi called recognition validation of “decades of peace-building and self-governance,” predicting it could spur US follow-on recognition and investment “not dependency.” In Berbera, Ayaan Mohamed welcomed the move but stressed daily-life impact, urging calm diplomacy and warning against becoming “a geopolitical pawn.”

Analyst Abdi Guled sees a planned roadmap and a Red Sea security logic: a bid to counter Iran-backed Houthis near the Bab al-Mandab. He also flags risks—retaliation, local blowback, costs, and Gaza-linked domestic sensitivities.

Read the full piece for Valente’s reporting on how Somaliland is measuring opportunity against danger—and who may move next.