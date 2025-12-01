‘Some People Stand Above the Law’: Critics Warn of Fallout From Netanyahu Clemency Bid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bid for a pre-verdict pardon has thrust Israel into a rare constitutional confrontation, and Gabriel Colodro lays out how the move has jolted the country’s political and legal institutions. Netanyahu announced the request in a scripted video, arguing he cannot lead effectively while expected to testify “three times a week” and insisting that halting the proceedings would let Israel refocus on security priorities and capitalize on what he calls a unique window with President Donald Trump.

Colodro details how the appeal disrupts long-standing expectations around presidential clemency. Opposition lawmaker Efrat Rayten, who once handled pardon applications, warns that granting relief without a conviction or acknowledgment of wrongdoing would tell Israelis that “some people stand above the law” and risk “breaking the system at its core.” At the Israel Democracy Institute, Dr. Dana Blander calls the request “a direct attempt to bypass the courts,” stressing that mid-trial clemency would place the presidency in a politically exposed role it was not designed to hold.

Inside the governing coalition, the tone is sharply different. Likud lawmaker Moshe Saada argues that the prolonged trial drains the country’s strategic focus, saying the public—not Netanyahu—pays the real price. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich goes further, contending that the president should “respond positively,” describing the prime minister as unfairly pursued by a compromised legal system. Supporters frame the request as a matter of national stability, pointing to the US president’s repeated calls for Herzog to end the trial.

Now the decision rests with Herzog, who must choose whether to reject the request, review it formally, or grant it and trigger an almost certain Supreme Court challenge. As Colodro shows near the end of his reporting, whichever path the president selects will shape Israel’s expectations of executive power far beyond this moment.