South Africa Courts Gulf Cash While Its Friends Make Investors Nervous

Waseem Abu Mahadi’s report from Cape Town captures South Africa trying to pull off a diplomatic balancing act with the elegance of a man carrying crystal through a minefield. Pretoria needs Gulf money to jolt a weak economy, rebuild infrastructure, and revive industry. At the same time, it is tightening ties with Iran, Russia, and China, angering investors and trade partners it can ill afford to lose.

The numbers are grim. South Africa’s manufacturing sector has shrunk sharply since the early 1980s, unemployment is above 32%, government debt has climbed to 77% of gross domestic product, and power cuts, rail failures, and port bottlenecks have left factories operating well below capacity. Then came the Hormuz Crisis, pushing Brent crude above $100 a barrel and threatening to feed inflation back into a battered economy.

Pretoria has been courting Saudi, Emirati, Qatari, and Kuwaiti investment for infrastructure, logistics, real estate, green energy, and mining. The Gulf has deep pockets and clear ambitions across Africa, from ports and food security to critical minerals and artificial intelligence. The UAE alone says it has invested more than $110 billion in Africa between 2019 and 2023.

Yet South Africa’s foreign policy keeps complicating the pitch. It hosted naval drills with China, Russia, and Iran, pressed its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, abstained from condemning Iran’s crackdown on protesters, and insists its approach is “non-aligned.” Critics are not buying it. Democratic Alliance figures and security analysts warn that the country now looks less neutral and more comfortable with America’s rivals.

The trouble with that posture is money. The United States remains South Africa’s second-largest trading partner after China, and President Donald Trump’s administration has already let trade preferences lapse, imposed tariffs, and kept Pretoria under pressure. Gulf investors, meanwhile, want stability, predictability, and fewer geopolitical headaches.

Abu Mahadi’s full article is worth reading because it shows South Africa caught between ideology and invoices. The country wants Western markets, Gulf capital, BRICS solidarity, and anti-Western freedom of maneuver. That is not a strategy. It is a juggling act, and the balls are getting heavier.