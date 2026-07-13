South Africa’s Anti-Immigrant Backlash Puts Its African Leadership at Risk

After 10 years working in South Africa and sending money home to Zimbabwe, Melissa is packing her bags. She says she is leaving not because her documents have expired, but because she no longer feels safe.

Her story opens Waseem Abu Mahadi’s sweeping report on an anti-immigrant campaign that has pushed tens of thousands of foreign nationals to leave South Africa, triggered diplomatic protests and placed the country’s Pan-African credentials under severe strain.

More than 20 anti-immigration groups rallied around a June 30 deadline for undocumented foreigners to depart. Police recorded 120 marches that day, arrested more than 900 people and intervened in 12 demonstrations. Looting, shootings, and attacks on foreign-owned businesses accompanied the unrest, while more than 3,400 soldiers were deployed to support police.

The campaign did not stop there. Protesters returned to the streets in July, in some cases entering homes and businesses while searching for suspected undocumented migrants. The government insists that only state authorities may arrest, deport or determine anyone’s legal status.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that South Africa’s immigration system needs major reform, but he has also warned against vigilantism and xenophobia. Government officials argue that Pretoria’s commitment to the African Union and the Southern African Development Community remains intact. Critics say the unrest reveals a political class increasingly willing to turn economic desperation into hostility toward migrants.

The numbers tell a harsh story. Malawi says more than 38,000 citizens have returned home, while Zimbabwe reports more than 60,000 returnees. South African authorities said by July 11 that 53,449 foreign nationals had been processed for deportation or repatriation.

Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique, and other governments have raised concerns over attacks and disputed deaths involving their citizens. Ghana postponed high-level bilateral meetings, while African diplomats had already stayed away from South Africa’s Africa Day celebration in May.

Migrants remain woven into construction, agriculture, transport and retail, contributing an estimated 9% of gross domestic product, according to an earlier international study. Driving them out could damage both South Africa’s economy and its standing across the continent.

Abu Mahadi’s full report follows the frightened workers, political organizers, diplomats and scholars caught in a crisis that is no longer merely about border enforcement. It is about what kind of country South Africa intends to become.