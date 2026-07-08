Southern Lebanon Returns to the Beach, but Keeps a Bag Packed

Families are drifting back this week to Tyre and other battered towns in southern Lebanon, reopening beach cafés, clothing shops, and seaside routines after a fragile Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire lowered the volume of a war that displaced hundreds of thousands and left much of the south looking like a place interrupted mid-sentence.

The return is not exactly normal life. It is normal life with one hand on the door. Reuters reported that about 400,000 people have gone back to southern Lebanon in recent weeks, even as low-level fighting continues and many residents keep escape plans ready. The war, triggered after US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, displaced more than 600,000 people in Lebanon and killed more than 4,300, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

In Tyre, the contrast is almost too sharp: children back on Mediterranean beaches, families eating by the water, and shops reopening near streets still marked by blast damage and months of fear. The city, one of the oldest continuously inhabited places on the Mediterranean and home to a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage site, became both a refuge and a target during the fighting.

The broader south is moving more slowly. Villages such as Srifa and border-area communities face destroyed homes, wrecked roads, damaged businesses, and uncertainty over whether the ceasefire can hold. Earlier reporting by The Associated Press described residents returning to towns where Israeli strikes had hit Hezbollah positions but also devastated civilian neighborhoods, leaving families to sort through ruins while negotiations over southern Lebanon’s future remained unresolved.

The economic bill is another storm cloud over the sea. Reuters reported that nearly 90,000 housing units were destroyed or damaged in the latest conflict. Lebanon, already battered by a financial collapse, the Beirut port blast, and previous rounds of war, lacks the funds for full reconstruction. Finance Minister Yassine Jaber has said the conflict could shrink the economy by at least 7% this year.

For now, southern Lebanon’s comeback is being measured in small acts: a café chair dragged back into place, a swimsuit pulled from storage, a shop door unlocked. It is not peace. It is a breath.