Spider-Man Climbs Cairo Tower Ahead of Egypt Premiere

Cairo Tower became the latest global landmark to receive the superhero treatment as giant Spider-Man projections lit up the Cairo skyline ahead of the Egyptian premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of an international campaign celebrating the film’s July 31 release.

The large-scale display transformed one of Egypt’s best-known landmarks with custom Marvel imagery, including glowing eyes, superhero graphics, and visuals inspired by the new film. The nighttime projection was one stop in a worldwide promotional campaign that has sSeen famous landmarks in multiple cities reimagined for the franchise.

The celebration continued at VOX Cinemas in Cairo, where the film received its exclusive Egyptian premiere during a red carpet event hosted by VOX Cinemas Egypt in partnership with BMW Egypt and Vodafone Red Egypt. Actors, media personalities, and content creators attended the event, which also featured interactive experiences before the first local screening of the film.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker, who must navigate a world that no longer remembers his identity while continuing his responsibilities as Spider-Man. Jon Bernthal also appears as Frank Castle.

By combining a landmark light show with a high-profile premiere, the campaign turned the film’s arrival into a citywide event. For several evenings, Cairo Tower served not only as one of the capital’s defining landmarks but also as a towering billboard for one of the year’s biggest blockbuster releases.