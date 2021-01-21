Squad’s Tlaib Calls Israel ‘Racist’ for Withholding Vaccine From Palestinians

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib has accused Israel of racism for withholding coronavirus vaccine from the Palestinian Authority. A member of the Squad, the group of outspoken congressional critics of the Jewish state, Tlaib explained that the decision to deny vaccinations to Palestinians stems from the belief of Israelis that “Palestinians are not equally human.” Noting the success Israel has had in vaccinating its citizens, the Michigan Democrat demanded that it do the same for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. But Israelis point out that, according to the Oslo Accords, the agreement that established the Palestinian Authority, issues of health care – specifically including vaccinations – remain under the exclusive control of the PA. For its part, the PA has negotiated the receipt of Russian Sputnik IV vaccine doses from Moscow and said it will begin inoculations within days.