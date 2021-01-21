This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Squad’s Tlaib Calls Israel ‘Racist’ for Withholding Vaccine From Palestinians
Rashida Tlaib at 2019 Michigan Democratic Party Spring State Convention. (WIkimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
Vaccine
Palestinians
Rashida Tlaib
West Bank
Gaza

Squad’s Tlaib Calls Israel ‘Racist’ for Withholding Vaccine From Palestinians

Michael Friedson
01/21/2021

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib has accused Israel of racism for withholding coronavirus vaccine from the Palestinian Authority. A member of the Squad, the group of outspoken congressional critics of the Jewish state, Tlaib explained that the decision to deny vaccinations to Palestinians stems from the belief of Israelis that “Palestinians are not equally human.” Noting the success Israel has had in vaccinating its citizens, the Michigan Democrat demanded that it do the same for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. But Israelis point out that, according to the Oslo Accords, the agreement that established the Palestinian Authority, issues of health care – specifically including vaccinations – remain under the exclusive control of the PA. For its part, the PA has negotiated the receipt of Russian Sputnik IV vaccine doses from Moscow and said it will begin inoculations within days.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
