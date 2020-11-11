Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
State Department Approves Weapons Deal with UAE
An American F-35 flies in the skies of Florida. (US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
United Arab Emirates
United States
State Department
F-35s
Binyamin Netanyahu
Mike Pompeo
Abraham Accords
Middle East

State Department Approves Weapons Deal with UAE

Uri Cohen
11/11/2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made headlines on Tuesday for promising a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” but it was another statement the secretary made that caught the Israeli eye. In a letter to Congress, Pompeo announced that his department would authorize the sale of up to 50 F-35 stealth fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates in a deal worth over $23 billion. While in past months Israel Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu insisted the pending deal was not directly linked with the normalization agreement signed between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi in August, Pompeo’s letter explained that the “historic… Abraham Accords… offer a once in a generation opportunity to positively transform the region’s strategic landscape.” Pompeo also insisted the sale of the advanced airplanes would not harm Israel’s qualitative military edge. Netanyahu has persisted in denying reports that he had secretly agreed to refrain from opposing the deal in Congress – which must approve the sale – in return for the normalization pact with the UAE.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.