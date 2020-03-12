Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli border police stop and check a Palestinian woman leaving an east Jerusalem neighborhood on October 15, 2015. (Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jerusalem
Palestinian
Arab
Israel
United States
State Department
Capital
Peace Process

State Department Changes Designation for People Living in East Jerusalem

Charles Bybelezer
03/12/2020

The US State Department has changed its designation for some 350,000 people living in the eastern part of Jerusalem. While these individuals were previously labeled as “Palestinian residents,” they are now being described as “Arab residents” or “non-Israeli citizens.” Whereas Israel annexed eastern Jerusalem after capturing it from Jordan during the 1967 war, the Palestinian leadership claims the territory as the capital of a future state. Jerusalemites identifying as Palestinian generally hold Israeli residency permits, although few have citizenship. The altered terminology follows President Donald Trump’s recognition in December 2017 of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, as well as his decision to move the US Embassy there the following May. The change also comes less than two months after the release of the White House’s controversial Middle East peace plan, which envisions Jerusalem remaining under Israeli sovereignty in perpetuity. Currently, a six-member team of US and Israeli officials is mapping regions of the West Bank that the Jewish state will thereafter apply sovereignty to, with Washington’s blessing. For its part, the Palestinian Authority continues to reject the US proposal outright.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.