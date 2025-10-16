Stefanik, Cotton Press US Treasury To Probe CAIR Over Alleged Hamas Links

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas asked the Treasury Department in Washington on Tuesday to examine whether the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has financial connections to Hamas and is violating US sanctions. The lawmakers made their request in a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, arguing that past affiliations and recent statements by CAIR leaders warrant a sanctions inquiry and potential asset actions under terrorism authorities.

“We urge the department to immediately investigate whether CAIR maintains financial links to Hamas that constitute a violation of US sanctions on Hamas and ensure that none of its assets are being used to advance the objectives of Hamas,” Cotton and Stefanik wrote. Their letter cites CAIR’s designation as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2009 Holy Land Foundation trial, in which a Texas jury convicted charity officials of funneling money to Hamas, and points to comments by CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad in 2023 that he was “happy to see” Hamas attack Israel and that operatives were “breaking the siege.”

A Treasury probe could compel disclosures about foreign funding. CAIR, a tax-exempt nonprofit, does not list donors on its website or in routine filings and recently settled litigation that might have revealed overseas contributors. The group rejects accusations of supporting terrorism and describes itself as a civil-rights organization.

The push reflects a broader Republican campaign to scrutinize CAIR’s finances and public programs. Cotton has urged reviews of the group’s tax status and school initiatives. Democrats have long engaged with CAIR—Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in 2022, “New York State and the rest of the country are fortunate to have civil organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations fighting for the sake of our freedoms,” while Sen. Chris Murphy said in 2019, “The council’s work in Connecticut and across the nation is greatly appreciated.” But after Awad’s remarks on Oct. 7, the Biden White House called the comments “anti-Semitic” and removed CAIR from a federal task force on combating antisemitism.

Treasury had not yet announced the next steps. Any formal inquiry could lead to sanctions if investigators find support for a US-designated terrorist organization.