Strauss Group Announces Massive Recall of Popular Elite Chocolate Products Over Salmonella Fears

Chocolate products are flying off the shelves in Israel, but not because Israelis are suddenly craving massive amounts of chocolate. Chocolate bars and chocolate-covered products have been removed from store shelves after a wide-ranging recall of products manufactured between February 20 and April 24 at the Elite factory in Nof Hagalil. The recall announced on Monday morning of many of Elite’s most popular chocolate products came after salmonella were discovered in the factory’s production line and in the chocolate used as a raw material to create products, according to the Strauss Group food company, which owns Elite. At least two children and one adult have sought medical attention over suspected cases of salmonella poisoning, according to reports. The factory will not be allowed to resume operation until it is fully cleared to produce uncontaminated products. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed reports that the company had first discovered traces of salmonella in the factory a week ago, but waited to announce the recall until after it received full test results. This is in line with the ministry’s guidelines. The exact source of the salmonella contaminant has not yet been identified.