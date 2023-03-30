Strong Windstorm Kills 7, Shuts Down Seaports in Syria

A powerful windstorm swept across Syria on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the storm claimed the lives of seven people, including three children.

Six of the victims were killed when walls collapsed under the force of the wind. Meanwhile, in the central province of Homs, a man was struck by a falling advertisement billboard and died as a result.

Sham FM radio reported that all seaports in the country were shut down due to severe weather conditions. The wind speed was said to have exceeded 62 miles (100 km) per hour, causing widespread damage and disruption.