Study Finds Trauma Coverage Can Fuel Addiction Cravings

Maayan Hoffman’s report lands in the uncomfortable space between public memory and private coping, where the news cycle does not simply inform people but can also reopen wounds. A new study by researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Israel Center for Addiction and Mental Health finds that reminders of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack can produce an immediate rise in cravings for cannabis and tobacco among regular users.

The finding is blunt: Collective trauma does not end when the original event is over. It can be reactivated by headlines, images, anniversary coverage, political rhetoric, and the endless churn of screens. Dr. Uri Lifshin, one of the researchers, told The Media Line, “Basically, the news is driving us crazy and making us more addicted.”

The study draws on terror management theory, a psychological framework focused on how people respond when confronted with mortality and existential threat. The researchers suggest that smoking or cannabis use may function as a quick psychological defense, a way to push away feelings of danger, death, and helplessness, at least for a moment.

In one experiment, moderate to heavy cannabis users were shown an article and images connected to the October 7 attack, while a control group read about dental pain. Those exposed to the October 7 material reported a much stronger urge to use cannabis. A second experiment, this time involving daily tobacco smokers, produced a similar result: Exposure to trauma reminders led to a sharp increase in nicotine cravings.

The report also places the study in a broader Israeli mental health picture. Separate research has found rising dependence on prescription sedatives after October 7, with 10% of the general population still reporting high sedative use more than a year later. Welfare services also identified and treated about 3,800 young people and adults struggling with substance abuse and behavioral addictions last year, while child emergency room referrals for drug use rose by about 10% in 2024 compared with 2023.

Hoffman’s full article does not treat addiction as a side issue of war, but as one of its lingering aftershocks. The piece also raises a hard question for journalists, politicians, and anyone with a platform: How much repeated exposure is necessary, and when does remembrance become harm?