Study Finds ‘Yo-Yo Dieting’ Can Still Deliver Lasting Health Gains

A long-term study tracking roughly 500 adults for up to a decade suggests that “yo-yo dieting”—repeated rounds of losing weight and gaining it back—may still leave people healthier than where they started, according to Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, which summarized the findings Wednesday.

The pattern, also known as weight cycling, is familiar: a motivated stretch of dieting and exercise, weight comes off, life happens, and the pounds return—often followed by another attempt. It has long carried a stigma as a sign of failure, and some past research has raised concerns about potential harms. This new analysis pushes back on the idea that regaining weight wipes out all progress.

Participants took part in two controlled diet-and-lifestyle trials that tested Mediterranean-style eating patterns and exercise programs against more standard approaches. Researchers tracked changes in body composition with MRI scans, focusing on visceral fat—the metabolically active fat packed around internal organs that is tied to higher risks for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.

The results were striking for repeat participants. Even among those who regained weight before starting a second program, visceral fat levels ended up 15% to 25% lower than at the beginning of the research period. Measures tied to metabolic health also moved in a favorable direction, including improved insulin sensitivity and healthier blood lipid profiles.

The long view mattered, too. Five years after the second program ended, people who made a second attempt had regained less weight and accumulated less abdominal fat than those who dieted only once.

The takeaway: the scale can miss meaningful change. The researchers said body weight alone may not capture improvements in fat distribution and metabolic function, and that some benefits can persist even if weight returns. In public health terms, that matters because repeated diet attempts are common, and visceral fat reduction is associated with lower long-term disease risk.