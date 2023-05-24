Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Study Warns of Rising Extreme Heat Risk in Middle East, Gulf Region
Mideast Daily News
Extreme heat
climate change
Middle East
Gulf region
Vulnerable populations

Study Warns of Rising Extreme Heat Risk in Middle East, Gulf Region

Steven Ganot
05/24/2023

A recent study warns of an impending climate crisis in the Gulf and Middle East, predicting severe heat exposure due to climate change, and disproportionately affecting poorer populations. The research, published in the Nature Sustainability journal, forecasts exposure to extreme heat, defined as mean annual temperatures of 29°C (84.2°F) or higher, by 2070. Under a scenario with a 2.7°C (4.9°F) global temperature rise, Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain will have nearly their entire populations exposed to extreme heat. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman would see over 60%, 80%, and 80% exposure, respectively, while half of Yemen’s population will be at risk.

Countries like Iran, despite being relatively cooler, are not immune, with close to 4 million people anticipated to be vulnerable. Tim Lenton, a key author of the study, points out that wealthier nations can’t isolate themselves from extreme heat impacts despite their resources, with vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young, and ill individuals at increased risk.

As global temperatures are likely to exceed 1.5°C (2.7°F) of warming by 2027, Middle Eastern and Southwest Asian countries are urged to bolster cooperation to mitigate and prepare for such potential catastrophes.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.