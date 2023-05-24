Study Warns of Rising Extreme Heat Risk in Middle East, Gulf Region

A recent study warns of an impending climate crisis in the Gulf and Middle East, predicting severe heat exposure due to climate change, and disproportionately affecting poorer populations. The research, published in the Nature Sustainability journal, forecasts exposure to extreme heat, defined as mean annual temperatures of 29°C (84.2°F) or higher, by 2070. Under a scenario with a 2.7°C (4.9°F) global temperature rise, Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain will have nearly their entire populations exposed to extreme heat. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman would see over 60%, 80%, and 80% exposure, respectively, while half of Yemen’s population will be at risk.

Countries like Iran, despite being relatively cooler, are not immune, with close to 4 million people anticipated to be vulnerable. Tim Lenton, a key author of the study, points out that wealthier nations can’t isolate themselves from extreme heat impacts despite their resources, with vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young, and ill individuals at increased risk.

As global temperatures are likely to exceed 1.5°C (2.7°F) of warming by 2027, Middle Eastern and Southwest Asian countries are urged to bolster cooperation to mitigate and prepare for such potential catastrophes.