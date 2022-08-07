The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Sudan Accuses Attackers From Chad of Killing 18 Nomads in Darfur
Sudanese nomads stand in front of a cemetery near Altaka mountains in the capital of the state of Kassala on August 13, 2021 in Kassala, Sudan. (Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
Darfur
Chad

Sudan Accuses Attackers From Chad of Killing 18 Nomads in Darfur

The Media Line Staff
08/07/2022

A cross-border attack on Sudan’s western Darfur region killed at least 18, Sudan’s foreign ministry said over the weekend.  The attackers from neighboring Chad also looted the nomad’s livestock and returned with them across the border. The incident took place on Thursday when the armed assailants from Chad crossed into the West Darfur province and attacked the nomads who were located in an open area near the border towns of Beir Saliba and Ardeiba, The Associated Press reported. Sudan called on Chad to find the assailants and to return the livestock. Acting Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq conveyed Sudan’s “protest and condemnation of the incident” in a meeting with Chad’s ambassador to Khartoum. The security situation in Sudan has deteriorated since Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led a military coup of the country in October. General elections are scheduled in Sudan for July 2023. The incident took place as Senior Sudanese Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of Sudan’s sovereign council, was meeting in Chad for a previously scheduled meeting with Chad’s acting president and head of the country’s ruling transitional military council, Mahamat Idriss Deby.

