Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan Holds Workshop To Unify Military Under Civilian Rule
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
Military
Sovereignty Council
transitional government

Sudan Holds Workshop To Unify Military Under Civilian Rule

Steven Ganot
03/27/2023

Sudan launched a workshop on Sunday aimed at reorganizing its irregular forces into a unified national military, in line with a key deal agreed upon last year for the country’s transition to civilian rule. The event, held at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, was attended by Sudanese military stakeholders, as well as representatives of the United Nations and the African Union. It is the last workshop established under the requirement of the political framework agreement.

The workshop discussed completing security arrangements for armed movements, former rebel groups that were granted legal status in 2020 under the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan. It also discussed integrating fighters of the armed movements and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces into the Sudanese Armed Forces and forming implementation mechanisms.

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council and commander of the Sudanese army, addressed the workshop and emphasized that the security and military reform was a long and complex process that would not be easy. However, he expressed confidence that the Sudanese could achieve the goal of a unified army. The workshop was attended by members of Sudanese regular forces, armed movements, political factions, and veterans, as well as representatives of the UN tripartite mechanism and the African Union.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.