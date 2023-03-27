Sudan Holds Workshop To Unify Military Under Civilian Rule

Sudan launched a workshop on Sunday aimed at reorganizing its irregular forces into a unified national military, in line with a key deal agreed upon last year for the country’s transition to civilian rule. The event, held at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, was attended by Sudanese military stakeholders, as well as representatives of the United Nations and the African Union. It is the last workshop established under the requirement of the political framework agreement.

The workshop discussed completing security arrangements for armed movements, former rebel groups that were granted legal status in 2020 under the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan. It also discussed integrating fighters of the armed movements and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces into the Sudanese Armed Forces and forming implementation mechanisms.

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council and commander of the Sudanese army, addressed the workshop and emphasized that the security and military reform was a long and complex process that would not be easy. However, he expressed confidence that the Sudanese could achieve the goal of a unified army. The workshop was attended by members of Sudanese regular forces, armed movements, political factions, and veterans, as well as representatives of the UN tripartite mechanism and the African Union.