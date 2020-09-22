Sudan Next in Line for Abraham Accords, Reports Claim

A Sudanese delegation headed by the country’s interim leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan landed Monday in the United Arab Emirates for a series of meetings that will likely determine the African country’s future. Al-Burhan, who heads the sovereign council in charge of Sudan since the overthrow and arrest of President Omar al-Bashir, arrived alongside his justice minister in Abu Dhabi, where the two will meet with both UAE and United States officials. While Sudan’s state news agency reported that its removal from the list of terror-sponsoring states will be the main item on the agenda, many believe the issue of normalizing relations with Israel will take center stage, as the US has recently signaled it sees that action as a necessary first step on the path to removing international sanctions. According to the Axios website, in return for normalizing relations with the Jewish state – a move Sudan’s prime minister rejected as impossible as recently as August – the Khartoum government is demanding billions of dollars in humanitarian and budgetary aid as well as an American commitment for future aid during Sudan’s transitional period and writing off of all debt to the US.