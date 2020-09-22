Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan Next in Line for Abraham Accords, Reports Claim
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
United Arab Emirates
Abraham Accords
United States
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Sudan Next in Line for Abraham Accords, Reports Claim

Uri Cohen
09/22/2020

A Sudanese delegation headed by the country’s interim leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan landed Monday in the United Arab Emirates for a series of meetings that will likely determine the African country’s future. Al-Burhan, who heads the sovereign council in charge of Sudan since the overthrow and arrest of President Omar al-Bashir, arrived alongside his justice minister in Abu Dhabi, where the two will meet with both UAE and United States officials. While Sudan’s state news agency reported that its removal from the list of terror-sponsoring states will be the main item on the agenda, many believe the issue of normalizing relations with Israel will take center stage, as the US has recently signaled it sees that action as a necessary first step on the path to removing international sanctions. According to the Axios website, in return for normalizing relations with the Jewish state – a move Sudan’s prime minister rejected as impossible as recently as August – the Khartoum government is demanding billions of dollars in humanitarian and budgetary aid as well as an American commitment for future aid during Sudan’s transitional period and writing off of all debt to the US.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.