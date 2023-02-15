Sudan Peace Deal Stalled Due to Instability, Lack of Support, Mediators Say

The peace agreement signed in August 2020 to end decades of conflict in Sudan has been stalled by political instability and lack of international support, mediators said earlier this week during a five-day workshop to review the peace agreement in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Dhieu Mathok Diing, the South Sudan minister of investment and a member of the mediation team, said the ongoing political uncertainty created by disagreement over power-sharing has hindered the implementation of the peace deal.

Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Secretary-General Salwa Adam said the absence of a legitimate government in Khartoum has hindered the implementation of the peace deal.

Furthermore, the peace agreement has been delayed by the lack of funding from the international community. According to South Sudan’s investment minister, the agreement signed with opposition groups from the Darfur region alone requires $13 billion for resettlement and rehabilitation of affected areas for a 10-year period. Mediators hope that the recent framework agreement reached between the Sudan Sovereign Council and civilian opposition members will accelerate the installation of a government that can begin to implement the different items in the Juba peace agreement.