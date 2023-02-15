Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan Peace Deal Stalled Due to Instability, Lack of Support, Mediators Say
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
South Sudan
peace agreement

Sudan Peace Deal Stalled Due to Instability, Lack of Support, Mediators Say

Steven Ganot
02/15/2023

The peace agreement signed in August 2020 to end decades of conflict in Sudan has been stalled by political instability and lack of international support, mediators said earlier this week during a five-day workshop to review the peace agreement in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Dhieu Mathok Diing, the South Sudan minister of investment and a member of the mediation team, said the ongoing political uncertainty created by disagreement over power-sharing has hindered the implementation of the peace deal.

Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Secretary-General Salwa Adam said the absence of a legitimate government in Khartoum has hindered the implementation of the peace deal.

Furthermore, the peace agreement has been delayed by the lack of funding from the international community. According to South Sudan’s investment minister, the agreement signed with opposition groups from the Darfur region alone requires $13 billion for resettlement and rehabilitation of affected areas for a 10-year period. Mediators hope that the recent framework agreement reached between the Sudan Sovereign Council and civilian opposition members will accelerate the installation of a government that can begin to implement the different items in the Juba peace agreement.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.