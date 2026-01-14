Sudan Says It Recovered 570 Looted Antiquities as War Batters Museums

Sudan’s government said Tuesday it has recovered 570 antiquities stolen during the country’s nearly three-year war, a rare piece of good news in a conflict that has gutted institutions, uprooted millions, and opened the door to black-market trafficking of cultural treasures.

At a ceremony in Port Sudan, Graham Abdel Qader, undersecretary at the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism and head of Sudan’s National Committee for the Protection of Sudanese Culture and Antiquities, called the recovery “a major national achievement.” He said the returned pieces range from prehistoric objects to items from the modern era, and framed the effort as part of a wider push to protect Sudan’s historical identity.

Abdel Qader said recent inventory checks found gaps across multiple collections. The Gezira Museum reported 68 missing objects from a 408-item collection, and the Ethnographic Museum reported 68 missing from 4,600. About 200 items were found missing from the Khalifa House Museum, and some pieces, he said, remain in private hands. He added that the National Museum in Khartoum was heavily looted, including its main gallery and secured storage, with an estimated 4,000 artifacts lost. He said the remaining holdings have been catalogued and reorganized for future display.

Ahmed Junaid Sorosh-Wali, UNESCO’s representative in Sudan, said the recovery is a model for international coordination to protect heritage during war.

Sudan has worked with INTERPOL and UNESCO since April 2025 to track artifacts authorities say were smuggled out through two neighboring countries. The trafficking comes as fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces—since April 15, 2023—has left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced.