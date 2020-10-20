Sudan To Be Removed From Terror List: Trump

United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday via Twitter that he had decided to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, paving the way for another normalization agreement between Israel and a former enemy state. “GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families,” the president tweeted, referring to the settlement reached between the African nation’s transitional government and the victims of the 1998 al-Qaida attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. The deadly bombings, killing 224 and injuring over 4,000, were linked to the Sudanese government and then military ruler Omar al-Bashir, who last year was overthrown and replaced by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. According to several reports, the US conditioned Sudan’s removal from the dubious list not only on the compensation payment but also on its agreement to normalize relations with Israel, the announcement of which is expected sometime in the coming days.