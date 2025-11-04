Sudani Moves To Reclaim Iraq’s Monopoly on Force

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Monday that parties across the spectrum have reached a “unified national consensus” to end weapons outside state control, laying out a plan to fold armed factions into official ranks or move them into politics. Speaking in an interview, he added, “There will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all.” He also described Baghdad’s posture toward Washington: “Iraq pursues a balanced relationship with the United States, one that serves mutual interests and affirms Iraq’s independent role as a partner, not a sphere of influence.”

The remarks come as Iraq tries to reassert the monopoly of force after years of parallel command structures involving powerful factions that fought the Islamic State group. The US-led coalition deployed to Iraq in 2014 at Baghdad’s request; roughly 2,500 US troops remain while the two governments work on a transition first outlined last year. Sudani questioned the continuing need for foreign forces, arguing the Islamic State group no longer poses a strategic threat, while insisting that integration or disarmament is the only path for armed groups operating outside ministries.

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State group in 2017, yet low-level cells persist in rural belts, and rocket and drone incidents tied to factions have periodically tested Baghdad’s authority and US-Iraq ties. Sudani also confirmed he will run in the Nov. 11 elections, setting up a contest with parties inside his own ruling alliance as he seeks a second term on a platform of state consolidation and steady—but sovereign—relations with the US.