Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan’s Deposed Prime Minister Returned Home Under ‘Heavy Security’
Abdalla Hamdok at the World Hydropower Congress in 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
Coup

Sudan’s Deposed Prime Minister Returned Home Under ‘Heavy Security’

Marcy Oster
10/27/2021

Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife were returned to their home and were placed under “heavy security” late Tuesday, though other government officials remain detained by the military and their locations are unknown. Abdallah Hamdok was arrested on Monday as part of a military coup.  Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the dissolution of the transitional government and the joint civilian-military Sovereign Council, the country’s current ruling body, and declared a state of emergency for all of Sudan. Burhan was supposed to soon hand over the leadership of the council to a civilian leader. He had announced earlier on Tuesday that Hamdok was being held for his own safety; he also said that some of the detained senior government officials could face trial for allegedly trying to incite a rebellion in the military.  Meanwhile, the United States froze $700 million in direct assistance to Sudan’s transitional government in response to the coup. US officials have demanded that the military free the arrested cabinet members and restore the transitional government. Elections are scheduled to be held in 2023.  United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, during an emergency Security Council meeting Tuesday, called on the world powers to unite to stop the recent “epidemic of coups d’état.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.