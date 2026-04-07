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Sudan’s War on Health Care Deepens as UN Agencies Count More Than 2,000 Dead
Al-Muallim Hospital was heavily damaged in clashes that erupted in April 2023, in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, Jan. 19, 2026. (Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Sudan’s War on Health Care Deepens as UN Agencies Count More Than 2,000 Dead

Steven Ganot
04/07/2026

Sudan’s war has turned hospitals into targets. On Saturday, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said that since fighting erupted in April 2023, at least 2,042 people have been killed and 785 injured in 214 attacks on health care facilities across the country, a toll that lays bare how deeply the conflict has shredded civilian life.

The two UN agencies said the pace has not slowed. In the first three months of 2026 alone, 184 people were killed and 295 injured in assaults tied to health care services in conflict-hit areas. The attacks, they said, are cutting off treatment for people already trapped in one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

“These attacks further restrict access to health care at a time when it is needed most,” said World Health Organization Representative to Sudan Shible Sahbani, who urged all sides to protect patients, medical workers, and clinics.

UNICEF Representative Sheldon Yett said strikes on hospitals and related services “are a grave violation of children’s rights,” warning that they strip children of lifesaving care and protection when they are most exposed.

The agencies said attacks on medical centers, staff, and patients violate international humanitarian law. They called on all parties to safeguard health care, protect civilians and humanitarian personnel, and allow continued access to basic services.

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Sudan has been at war since mid-April 2023, when a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open combat in Khartoum and spread across much of the country. What began as a battle between rival armed factions has since devastated infrastructure, emptied neighborhoods, and pushed millions from their homes.

International organizations have described Sudan as one of the globe’s most severe displacement and hunger emergencies. With disease spreading, aid limited, and hospitals repeatedly caught in the line of fire, the destruction of the health system has become one of the clearest markers of the war’s human cost. In Sudan, even seeking medical care has become a gamble with death.

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