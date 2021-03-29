Suez Crisis Nearly Over, Egyptian Authorities Say  

The 400-meter container ship clogging the Suez Canal for the past week was finally dislodged early Monday morning, and is close to being completely refloated and on its way, rescue workers reported. After days of around-the-clock digging and tugging by local and foreign teams, the Ever Given was straightened in the center of the only canal connecting Asia and Europe, and the global crisis which caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage seems near conclusion. Close to 400 vessels have been stuck for days on end in the costly traffic jam after the unlucky ship was turned sideways by powerful winds and struck the canal walls. The crucial Egyptian waterway sees about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic, meaning hundreds of ships were forced to reroute their journeys around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.