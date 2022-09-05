Suicide Attack at Russian Embassy in Kabul Kills 2 Diplomats, Injures Others

At least two Russian diplomats were killed in Kabul after a suicide bomber blew himself outside of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attacker was shot and killed by armed Russian guards in front of the embassy as he approached the front gate. Some Afghans also were killed, though no numbers have been confirmed, Some people waiting for information on visas outside of the embassy also reportedly were injured, according to Russian state media. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov currently on a visit to Tajikistan, called the attack a “terrorist act” and said that security at the embassy has been tightened. Russia is one of a handful of countries that has maintained diplomatic ties with the Taliban after the group took power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and foreign troops from Afghanistan. “Let’s hope that the organizers and perpetrators of this terrorist act will suffer their deserved punishment in the very near future,” he also said. It is the first time that a diplomatic mission has been attacked since the Taliban takeover. Russia’s Foreign Ministry accepted the credentials of a diplomatic representative for the Taliban in Russia in February.