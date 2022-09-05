The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Suicide Attack at Russian Embassy in Kabul Kills 2 Diplomats, Injures Others
Afghan burqa-clad women walk past the Russian embassy after a suicide attack in Kabul on September 5, 2022, which killed two staff from the diplomatic mission (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Kabul
Russia
Embassy
suicide attacks

Suicide Attack at Russian Embassy in Kabul Kills 2 Diplomats, Injures Others

The Media Line Staff
09/05/2022

At least two Russian diplomats were killed in Kabul after a suicide bomber blew himself outside of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attacker was shot and killed by armed Russian guards in front of the embassy as he approached the front gate. Some Afghans also were killed, though no numbers have been confirmed, Some people waiting for information on visas outside of the embassy also reportedly were injured, according to Russian state media. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov currently on a visit to Tajikistan, called the attack a “terrorist act” and said that security at the embassy has been tightened. Russia is one of a handful of countries that has maintained diplomatic ties with the Taliban after the group took power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and foreign troops from Afghanistan. “Let’s hope that the organizers and perpetrators of this terrorist act will suffer their deserved punishment in the very near future,” he also said. It is the first time that a diplomatic mission has been attacked since the Taliban takeover. Russia’s Foreign Ministry accepted the credentials of a diplomatic representative for the Taliban in Russia in February.

