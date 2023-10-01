Suicide Bomber Strikes Ankara Hours Before Parliamentary Session

A suicide bomber struck in the heart of Ankara on Sunday, just hours before Turkey’s parliament was set to reconvene following a three-month summer break. The attacker detonated an explosive near the Interior Ministry, killing himself and slightly injuring two police officers, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. Yerlikaya reported the incident on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. Police also killed a second assailant in a shootout.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was scheduled to address parliament when the attack occurred. While no immediate information was provided about the assailants, Kurdish, far-left armed groups, and Islamic State have previously targeted Turkey. Television footage showed bomb squads examining a parked vehicle near the Turkish Grand National Assembly and other government buildings. A rocket launcher was seen near the vehicle.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc announced an investigation into the “terror attack,” vowing that Turkey’s fight against terrorism would “continue with more determination.” Police have increased security and cordoned off the city center. The injured officers are reportedly in stable condition at a hospital.