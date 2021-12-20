This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Superspy Said to Speak State Secrets to Stewardess Sweetheart, Spouse
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Mossad
Yossi Cohen

Steven Ganot
12/20/2021

Israel is abuzz with gossip after Channel 13’s investigative program Hamakor reported Sunday night that former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen revealed secret intelligence to an El Al flight attendant with whom he was having an affair … and to her husband. According to the report, Cohen, a close confidant of former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who has been touted as a possible political heir to the long-time leader, spoke to his girlfriend and her husband about details of various operations around the world. “He told lots of stories, including about Mossad,” Guy Shiker, a high-powered executive in the financial industry and the now estranged husband of the unnamed flight attendant, told the program. “He’s a blabbermouth.” Cohen also allegedly bragged to Shiker about firing other top Mossad officials: “He told me, ‘When I was appointed to be Mossad chief, listen carefully, within 10 days, I fired six [top officials] … because they weren’t loyal to the system. They weren’t good. They thought I was their best friend when we were equals. The moment I was appointed, [I fired them] without mercy.’” The full program airs on Tuesday and is sure to get high ratings with viewers eager to learn more details about this real-life spy-themed soap opera.

