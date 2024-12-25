Support Free and Courageous Journalism This Holiday Season

Dear Friends,

Today, as families around the world gather to celebrate Christmas and tonight, as the first candles of Hanukkah are lit, we are reminded of the shared themes of these holidays: hope, resilience, and the triumph of light over darkness. At The Media Line, these values inspire our mission every day as we seek to uncover the stories that matter most in the Middle East and North Africa.

This year, our journalists have gone beyond headlines to bring you the voices of those living through some of the world’s most challenging circumstances. From war zones to refugee camps, they have worked tirelessly—often putting their own lives at risk—to provide balanced, accurate, and essential reporting. They are driven by the belief that informed communities can foster understanding and peace, but their work depends on your support.

In this season of giving, your contribution to The Media Line helps us continue to shine a light in volatile and underserved regions. Your generosity ensures that stories of hope and resilience are told, that the marginalized are heard, and that history is preserved for future generations.

As we celebrate the miracles of Christmas and Hanukkah, let’s come together to make another kind of miracle possible: the miracle of sustaining courageous, independent journalism in a world that needs it more than ever.

Please consider making a gift today. Together, we can keep the light of truth burning bright.