Support Journalism That Sees the Human Story Clearly

To all who celebrate the seventh day of Passover—and, outside Israel, the eighth day as well—Chag sameach.

These closing days of Passover recall the splitting of the Red Sea, the moment when deliverance became visible, and freedom stopped being a promise and became a fact. Jewish tradition associates the seventh day of Passover with that crossing. Yet the story does not end with triumph alone.

A famous Midrash teaches that as the Egyptian soldiers drowned, the angels began to sing. God rebuked them: My creatures are drowning, and you are singing? Human beings may naturally rejoice in survival and liberation. But the angels, the Midrash suggests, are held to a higher standard. They are not permitted to lose sight of the human cost, even at the moment of victory.

That is not a bad standard for journalism. At The Media Line, we try to report on the Middle East with exactly that kind of discipline: not indifferent to good and evil, not blind to justice or injustice, but careful not to surrender to cheering, tribalism, or easy moral laziness. In this region, where every side has its slogans and every conflict produces its own pressure to simplify, fair and rigorous reporting takes real work—and real resources.

That is why your support matters. The Media Line needs funds to train journalists, send reporters into the field, edit carefully, verify facts, and produce coverage that does not simply echo the loudest voices in the room. Honest reporting is demanding. It requires independence, stamina, and the means to keep going.

As you mark these final days of Passover, we ask you to support The Media Line generously. Help us continue pursuing journalism that is courageous, disciplined, and humane. In a region overflowing with noise, bias, and propaganda, that work matters more than ever.