Supporting News Sources During Crises

The Media Line Staff
03/26/2020

The role of news sources could not be more clear. Without them, we would not know what is transpiring with our health and wealth – and in times of crises such as we are facing right now, it is imperative to have the system healthy and robust. That is where you come in. Despite the havoc on Wall Street and panic we are seeing elsewhere we need your help. The Media Line takes its obligations very seriously, and that is why we are working around the clock to assure a constant flow of empirical news and information. And although we do not cherish the need to ask for your help at this difficult time, we must be certain that we will be here to report the news – from new health regulations to political updates – completely and in the trustworthy manner you have grown accustomed to.

