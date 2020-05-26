Supporting The Media Line

As we reach the mid-point of 2020, the coronavirus is still with us and despite signs of economies “re-opening,” whatever we now mean by “normalcy” remains a long way off. Yet, the need for independent, complete and trustworthy news has only grown. Imagine the civil rights that have been voluntarily surrendered to authorities in the name of national safety not being subject to independent news coverage. Or the ability to know what to do, how to do it and when – it’s all reported by the news media. For news agencies such as The Media Line, the most immediate goal is to survive. With help from our loyal readers, listeners and viewers, TML has been able to sustain its top-notch, fact-based, reliable coverage. We’ve maintained it as a free service. And with your help, we plan to keep it that way. TML is an approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, so your contributions are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.

Please send your generous donations to: https://themedialine.org/donate