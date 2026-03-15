Survivors of the Beit Shemesh Attack Face Grief, Displacement, and the Pull of Home

Maayan Hoffman tells this story from the ground up, not through strategy rooms or military briefings, but through broken homes, hotel lobbies, and the faces of people trying to keep going after a missile tore through Beit Shemesh.

At the center is Meir Amar, whose quiet recollection carries the force of the blast itself. On March 1, as sirens sounded over his neighborhood, his sister ran to a shelter while he and his mother stayed in a stairwell. Seconds later came the explosion. Their home was damaged, windows ripped out, doors collapsed, ceilings cracked. When they were finally allowed outside, the sight waiting for them was almost beyond belief: the synagogue was gone, flattened, with fire and smoke rising from the wreckage above the shelter below. Amar knew family members had been inside. When body bags began to appear, he thought the worst had happened.

What followed was a grim mix of destruction and miracle. Nine people were killed, including children and multiple members of the same families, and about 65 were injured. Yet many who made it into the shelter survived because the shelter itself held, even as the structure above it collapsed. Amar’s aunt and niece were among those survivors, though the trauma did not end when they left the hospital.

Hoffman widens the story beyond the blast site to the strange limbo of evacuation life in Jerusalem hotels, where residents from Beit Shemesh have been housed alongside neighbors and relatives. There, Clalit Health Services built a mini emergency clinic on site, treating both physical and psychological wounds. Doctors renewed lost prescriptions, monitored chronic illnesses worsened by stress, and tried to offer something harder to prescribe: steadiness, warmth, and the feeling that somebody was paying attention.

The most affecting parts of Hoffman’s piece come in the details. A psychologist quietly sitting with guests in the hotel. Elderly evacuees cut off from family. Survivors who look normal one minute and unravel the next. Nissim Edry, another resident, describes being thrown by the blast and later realizing that something inside him had changed. He still wants to go home.

Maayan Hoffman captures not just the moment of impact, but the aftershock that settles into daily life. Read the full article for a more complete picture of how one strike shattered a neighborhood and displaced an entire community without breaking its attachment to home.