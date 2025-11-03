Sylvan Adams Gives $100 Million To Rebuild Missile-Damaged Soroka Hospital

Canadian Israeli businessman Sylvan Adams on Sunday pledged $100 million in Beersheba, Israel, to help rebuild Soroka University Medical Center, the main hospital for the Negev, after an Iranian missile struck the campus on June 19 during the 12-day Israel-Iran war. Announced at a cabinet meeting, the gift is the lead share of a 1 billion-shekel (about $300 million) plan split equally among Adams, the Israeli government, and Clalit Health Services to harden facilities and expand care. The money will fund a fortified tower and advanced emergency infrastructure meant to keep lifesaving services running under fire.

“Our answer to Iran is to build back bigger and better,” Adams said. “On the very place where missiles fell, we will build in Beersheba, the capital of the Negev, a state-of-the-art hospital that will be one of the most advanced in the Middle East.”

Soroka is a Level-1 trauma hub serving more than a million residents, including nearby military bases and communities repeatedly within rocket range from Gaza and, more recently, long-range threats from Iran and its proxies. The June strike damaged buildings and forced temporary relocations, focusing attention on hospital fortification standards and surge capacity during wartime.

Adams, known for backing Israeli sports, medicine, and education, is co-owner of the Israel Premier Tech cycling team, which recently shed national branding after protest-driven disruptions in Europe. He said he would step back from an active role with the team but would intensify philanthropy toward national resilience projects.

Officials say the Soroka plan dovetails with broader civil-defense upgrades—hardened ER bays, protected operating rooms, and redundant power and oxygen systems—so critical care can continue even during air-raid sirens. Construction timelines will be set once engineering and permitting move forward.