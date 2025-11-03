Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sylvan Adams Gives $100 Million To Rebuild Missile-Damaged Soroka Hospital
A nurse carries medical supplies past a building with smoke billowing out at Soroka Hospital following an Iranian missile attack in Beersheba in southern Israel on June 19, 2025. (John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images)

Sylvan Adams Gives $100 Million To Rebuild Missile-Damaged Soroka Hospital

Steven Ganot
11/03/2025

Canadian Israeli businessman Sylvan Adams on Sunday pledged $100 million in Beersheba, Israel, to help rebuild Soroka University Medical Center, the main hospital for the Negev, after an Iranian missile struck the campus on June 19 during the 12-day Israel-Iran war. Announced at a cabinet meeting, the gift is the lead share of a 1 billion-shekel (about $300 million) plan split equally among Adams, the Israeli government, and Clalit Health Services to harden facilities and expand care. The money will fund a fortified tower and advanced emergency infrastructure meant to keep lifesaving services running under fire.

“Our answer to Iran is to build back bigger and better,” Adams said. “On the very place where missiles fell, we will build in Beersheba, the capital of the Negev, a state-of-the-art hospital that will be one of the most advanced in the Middle East.”

Soroka is a Level-1 trauma hub serving more than a million residents, including nearby military bases and communities repeatedly within rocket range from Gaza and, more recently, long-range threats from Iran and its proxies. The June strike damaged buildings and forced temporary relocations, focusing attention on hospital fortification standards and surge capacity during wartime.

Adams, known for backing Israeli sports, medicine, and education, is co-owner of the Israel Premier Tech cycling team, which recently shed national branding after protest-driven disruptions in Europe. He said he would step back from an active role with the team but would intensify philanthropy toward national resilience projects.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Officials say the Soroka plan dovetails with broader civil-defense upgrades—hardened ER bays, protected operating rooms, and redundant power and oxygen systems—so critical care can continue even during air-raid sirens. Construction timelines will be set once engineering and permitting move forward.

Mideast Daily News
Beersheba
Clalit Health Services
Iranian missile
Soroka University Medical Center
Sylvan Adams
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods