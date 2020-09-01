Donate
This file photo, from January 2019, shows Syrian air defense batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Syria Blames Israel for Damascus Strike That Kills 5

Uri Cohen
09/01/2020

At least five people were killed and 10 were injured in a Monday night airstrike in southern Syria, according to local news outlets and opposition groups. Syrian state media accused Israel of carrying out the attacks, centered on Damascus airport, and claimed that anti-aircraft systems intercepted most of the missiles. According to nongovernmental organizations in Syria, the strike targeted military equipment and bases belonging to pro-Iranian militia forces and Hizbullah troops. Earlier this month, the Israeli Air Force conducted similar attacks in response to a reported Golan Heights infiltration attempt by belligerents from Syria. On Sunday, Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanon-based terror group Hizbullah, reiterated his intention to kill Israeli soldiers in retaliation for the reported July airstrike on Syria in which one of the organization’s troops was killed.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
