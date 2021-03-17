Syria Blames Israel for Nightly Damascus Strike

Israel’s air force attacked military targets near the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syria’s state media reported late Tuesday night. According to the unverified claims of President Bashar Assad’s regime, air defense batteries managed to intercept most of the Israeli missiles. No casualties or damage was reported, yet similar incidents in the recent past, including an identical strike two weeks ago, targeted Iranian bases and troops supporting the Assad military. Israel is thought to have executed hundreds of air raids in Syria in recent years and has officially claimed responsibility for a handful of them. Jerusalem has repeatedly said it sees Tehran’s growing presence near its eastern border as a grave national security threat.