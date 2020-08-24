Donate
Mideast Daily News
Syria Blames ‘Terrorists’ for Pipeline Explosion

Uri Cohen
08/24/2020

Syria suffered a nationwide power outage Sunday night that lasted until late Monday morning as a major gas-carrying pipeline suffered an explosion attributed by authorities to a “terrorist attack.” A large fire was seen raging near the town of Adra just outside the capital Damascus, after the Arab Gas Pipeline, extending from Egypt through Jordan to Syria, was struck there by an unidentified source. Syria’s energy minister told state TV that according to his assessments, the incident was a result of foul play. By Monday morning, the fire had been extinguished and electricity was gradually being restored to cities across the country. According to international intelligence agencies and per its own admission, in recent years Israel has carried out dozens of missions in Syrian territory, striking Iranian and Hizbullah cells and soldiers while also destroying military bases and missile stockpiles near its border.

