Syria Calls Turkey a “Main Sponsor of Terror”
Turkey's military completes a patrol in Syria's Idlib Province. (Ibrahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Michael Friedson
09/27/2020

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moallem charged Turkey with being “a main sponsor of terror” in the Middle East in a virtual speech played before the United Nations General Assembly. Declaring that Turkey has become a “rogue and outlaw regime” that must be stopped, the foreign minister alleged that Ankara cut-off the water supplies of more than a dozen towns that had resisted being occupied by Turkey. The response by Turkey was that the Syrian allegations are delusional and misplaced. A spokesman retorted that, “The Syrian regime is responsible for death, mutilation, abduction, starvation and enforced disappearance of millions of Syrians, its crimes against humanity, violations of international humanitarian law and the war crimes have been documented in countless UN reports.” Al-Moallem included the United States as well when he called for an end to “occupation” by the U.S. and Turkey, referring to American troops in the country to fight the Islamic State.

 

