Syria Is Replacing the Assad Pound but Winning Back Trust Will Be Harder 

Syria is retiring more than its old banknotes. As the deadline approaches to exchange currency issued during Bashar Assad’s rule, the government is also attempting to close the symbolic chapter those notes came to represent, replacing a currency long associated with war and authoritarian rule with one intended to signal a new era.

In Syria Closes the Chapter on the ‘Assad Pound.’ Can the New Currency Regain Syrians’ Trust?, The Media Line’s Rizik Alabi describes a monetary transition that extends well beyond redesigning banknotes. The new Syrian pound removes two zeros from the old currency, with 100 old pounds exchanged for one new pound. Around 80% of the old currency has already been exchanged, according to Central Bank Governor Safwat Raslan, while the remaining notes will cease to be legal tender on July 31 and can thereafter be redeemed only through the Central Bank in Damascus over a five-year period.

The symbolism is difficult to miss. Syrian researcher Mohammad Jamal Tahan says currency has long served as a vehicle for projecting political authority, making the withdrawal of notes bearing Assad’s image a visible break with the previous era. Throughout Syria’s modern history, banknotes have reflected successive governments and changing concepts of national identity.

Yet the transition’s central challenge is economic rather than symbolic. Residents told The Media Line that replacing portraits and denominations will matter little unless it is accompanied by a stronger currency and greater financial stability. Damascus resident Bahjat Daqdouq said Syrians want “real strength in the new currency” rather than simply exchanging banknotes, noting that the dollar’s value against the pound remains largely unchanged.

The practical effects are already becoming visible. Smaller bundles of cash now cover everyday purchases, and shopkeepers say transactions have become easier. Economists also argue that replacing the notes could help regulate the money supply, combat counterfeiting and encourage cash to return to the banking system. But they caution that redesigned currency cannot substitute for broader reforms involving fiscal discipline, production, investment and a stronger banking sector.

The exchange process itself also raises questions. Restricting withdrawals to Damascus and requiring applications to include at least 100 banknotes may create obstacles for residents of distant provinces or those holding only small amounts of cash.

Alabi’s full report examines whether Syria’s new currency can accomplish something no printing press can produce on its own: restoring public confidence in the Syrian pound.