Syria Joins MENA Medalists

Heavyweight weightlifter Man Asaad has put Syria on the board among Middle Eastern medalists at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Competing in the +109kg category, he took the bronze, standing on the podium alongside Iranian silver medalist Ali Davoudi and the event’s champion, the Georgian lifter Lasha Talakhadze. Iran has pulled ahead in overall rankings among MENA countries, with two gold medals, a silver and a bronze. Wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei took gold in the men’s Greco-Roman 67kg event. Fellow Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi earned third place in 97kg category. The sport that has brought the most medals to MENA athletes – seven in total – is taekwando, including silvers for Tunisia’s Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi and Saleh Elsharabaty, from Jordan; and five bronze medals, won by Hakan Recber and Hatice Kubra Ilgun from Turkey, the Israeli Abishag Semberg, and Egypt’s Seif Eissa and Hedaya Malak.