The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syria Ready for Return of Its Refugees From Lebanon, Minister Says
Syrian refugees gather around a small fire to get warm in a camp located in the village of Sumakieh in north Lebanon, just a few hundred meters from the Lebanese-Syrian border, on January 31, 2022. (Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Syrian refugees
Lebanon
Syria civil war

Syria Ready for Return of Its Refugees From Lebanon, Minister Says

The Media Line Staff
08/16/2022

Syria is ready to welcome its refugees from Lebanon, and they will get all the help they need in their home country, a Syrian Cabinet minister said. Syria’s Minister of Local Administration Hussein Makhlouf made the statement Monday during a meeting in Damascus with Issam Charafeddine, Lebanon’s caretaker minister of the displaced, The Associated Press reported. “The doors are open for the return of Syrian refugees,” Makhlouf said. He said that shelters have been prepared for those whose homes have been destroyed during the country’s long-running civil war. Earlier this month Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun agreed with his country’s ministers on the initial steps for the implementation of a plan to send the Syrian refugees back to their home country. Lebanon, a country with about 6.8 million citizens, hosts about 1.5 million Syrian refugees in addition to some 13,700 refugees from other countries, making Lebanon the country with the largest number of refugees per capita in the world. Lebanon is undergoing an unprecedented economic crisis and there is an increasing demand for the Syrian refugees’ return to their home country given the perception that they are a significant strain on Lebanon’s crumbling infrastructure and are exhausting the country’s limited resources.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.