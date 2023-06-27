Syria Rejoining Arab League To Bolster Pan-Arab Action, Says Syria’s Representative

Syria’s reintegration into the Arab League will bolster pan-Arab collaboration, said Syria’s permanent representative to the Arab League, Hussam Eddin Ala, on Monday. Ala made these remarks during his meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, where he presented his credentials.

Ala emphasized Syria’s commitment to strengthening ties with Arab nations, asserting that its inclusion in the Arab League would deepen this cooperation. He expressed Syria’s anticipation of initiating a new phase of Arab action aimed at preserving the highest interests of Arab countries.

Syria’s Arab League membership was revoked following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. However, in May 2023, the nation was welcomed back at the 32nd Arab League Summit held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Member states pledged to amplify pan-Arab efforts to assist Syria in overcoming its ongoing crisis.