Syria Reopens Damascus Airport, Revives Infrastructure After Government Collapse

Syria’s interim authorities took significant steps on Tuesday to address infrastructure challenges and restore normalcy after the fall of the previous government in December 2024. Key developments included the resumption of international flights at Damascus International Airport, efforts to bolster the electricity grid, and security operations targeting remnants of the former regime’s militias.

Damascus International Airport reopened to Gulf nations, with a flight departing for Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and another arriving from Doha, Qatar—the first such civilian flight in 13 years. “This development will help our citizens avoid higher travel costs,” said Ashhad Slaibi, head of Syria’s civil aviation authority, adding that efforts are underway to restore Aleppo Airport.

Efforts to improve Syria’s power supply also gained traction, with officials announcing the arrival of power-generating ships from Turkey and Qatar capable of adding 800 megawatts to the grid. Khaled Abu Dei, director-general of the General Organization for Electricity Transmission and Distribution, said the increase could boost Syria’s electricity supply by 50%.

Meanwhile, engineers at the Baniyas Refinery are conducting maintenance to prepare for incoming crude shipments after months of shortages. Interim Oil and Mineral Resources Minister Ghaiath Diab expressed hope that production would soon resume to meet fuel needs.

On the security front, authorities launched an operation in Zabadani, west of Damascus, to seize weapons depots and arrest fighters refusing reconciliation measures. Similar operations occurred earlier this week in Homs province.