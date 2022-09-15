Syria, Russia Carry Out Coordinated Airstrikes on Rebel Training Camps in Idlib

Syrian and Russian forces attacked the training camps of Syrian armed rebel groups in the northwestern province of Idlib on Wednesday, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported. The camps were targeted by Russian warplanes and Syrian missiles. An unspecified number of rebel fighters, including advisers and trainers from abroad, were killed or wounded in the coordinated Syrian-Russian strikes. SANA said the foreign trainers were teaching local rebels how to use drones in attacks on Syrian troops, and that the rebels’ positions, vehicles, and drones were destroyed during the attack.