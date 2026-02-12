Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syria Says US-Led Coalition Withdraws From Al-Tanf Base
Members of the US military's 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting weapons training during counter IS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria in this December 2017 photo. (Program Executive Office Soldier via Flickr)

Syria Says US-Led Coalition Withdraws From Al-Tanf Base

Steven Ganot
02/12/2026

Syrian defense authorities said Thursday that the US-led coalition has pulled out of the al-Tanf military base at the Syria-Iraq-Jordan border junction, handing the site to Syrian army units after what Damascus described as coordinated arrangements between Syrian and US officials.

In a statement, Syria’s interim government said Syrian forces secured the base and its immediate perimeter before beginning to deploy across the surrounding border desert. Syrian officials added that border guard forces are expected to take over day-to-day responsibility for the area in the coming days.

Al-Tanf has long been one of the coalition’s most strategically placed footholds in Syria, sitting at a crossroads used for surveillance of the eastern desert and movement along key supply corridors. The base also anchored the nearby “55-km zone,” a restricted area that helped shape access across a sparsely populated but geopolitically sensitive slice of territory.

The announcement lands as foreign militaries reassess their posture in Syria after years of conflict, shifting alliances, and periodic escalation involving Iranian-backed armed groups, Israel, and US forces. It also raises the immediate practical question of who controls what along a border triangle that has been an enduring flashpoint: the Syrian state, regional actors, and non-state networks have all competed for leverage there.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights linked the withdrawal to wider discussions over foreign deployments as regional dynamics continue to change—an acknowledgment that al-Tanf has never been just a base but a symbol of outside influence and a lever in Syria’s unfinished war.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Mideast Daily News
Al-Tanf base
Syria-Iraq-Jordan border
Syrian army
Syrian Interim Government
US-led coalition
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods